e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Illegal foreign holdings under ED scanner for FEMA violations

Illegal foreign holdings under ED scanner for FEMA violations

mumbai Updated: Feb 02, 2020 00:23 IST
Pratik Salunke
Pratik Salunke
Hindustantimes
         

In a bid to tackle black money stashed abroad, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched proceedings to identify illegal foreign holdings of wealthy persons. ED sources stated that they have identified illegal foreign holdings amounting to a contravention of section 4 of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999.

“Till now, such properties were purchased brazenly,” said a source privy to the development. The agency will initiate action against such illegal properties in the near future, the source said.

On January 17, the ED conducted searches at premises linked to former chief engineer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and recovered incriminating documents relating to a property in Dubai.

“The former BMC chief engineer stated that he purchased the property in Dubai at Park Island, Bonaire Marsa, admeasuring 89 square metre, for ₹70 lakh in 2012,” a statement by the agency read. “However, no documents confirming the value of the property could be furnished by him. He also could not explain the source of funds and mode of payment,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the income tax (I-T) department conducted searches on January 19 on a group that has been on their radar for having substantial undisclosed foreign assets. The operation covered 13 premises in the National Capital Region (NCR) and as per an I-T statement, the searches led to “detection of undisclosed foreign assets worth more than ₹1,000 crore”.

top news
Barricade Shaheen Bagh to frisk outsiders, L-G Anil Baijal tells police chief
Barricade Shaheen Bagh to frisk outsiders, L-G Anil Baijal tells police chief
At 3 pm Sunday, Delhi High Court to decide on hanging 2012 rape convicts
At 3 pm Sunday, Delhi High Court to decide on hanging 2012 rape convicts
For lower income tax rates, complete list of exemptions you need to give up
For lower income tax rates, complete list of exemptions you need to give up
Union Budget 2020: What got cheaper and what got costlier
Union Budget 2020: What got cheaper and what got costlier
Man drags wife out of house, kills her, then walks with severed head for 1.5 km
Man drags wife out of house, kills her, then walks with severed head for 1.5 km
6 Indians stopped from taking evacuation flight stare at uncertain future
6 Indians stopped from taking evacuation flight stare at uncertain future
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
HT’s top editors decode Modi government’s Budget 2020-21
HT’s top editors decode Modi government’s Budget 2020-21
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News