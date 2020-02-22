e-paper
Illegal shops off WEH in Vile Parle razed

mumbai Updated: Feb 22, 2020 23:51 IST
To streamline traffic movement near the airport and to facilitate the widening work of the service road off the western express highway (WEH) near Marble Market in Vile Parle, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday demolished 102 illegal encroachments, including marble shops.

BMC officials said a total of 56 marble shops and 46 other commercial establishments were demolished.

Civic officials from ward K (East) said the shops had been slowing down traffic for a long time.

“Usually there is heavy traffic on the road near Hotel Sahara Star, as these shops have been blocking access to the entire road,” said Prashant Sapkale, assistant commissioner of the K (East) ward.

With the support of the local police, a team of 50 civic officials, equipped with nine JCB machines and three gas cutters, carried out the demolition on Saturday.

Most of the road was encroached by marble shops, as they had stocked marble slabs on extensions. BMC also demolished illegal extensions outside the shops.

However, marble shop owners alleged that the civic body did not serve any demolition notice before taking action.

Shrenik Jain, owner of Arihant Marbles, said, “I have not received any notice on encroachment. Legally, BMC should first serve notice and give us enough time to relocate. They just directly razed our shops.”

Refuting the allegations, Sapkale said there is no need to serve notice if anybody encroaches on BMC’s land.

The official said the civic body had eyes on the encroachments for a while.

All the officials in the ward have been instructed to monitor the developments in this regard and take necessary action.

