IMD revises forecast again, predicts ‘heavy rain’ for Mumbai today

mumbai Updated: Jul 25, 2020 02:05 IST
The city has received more than three-fourths of its seasonal rainfall target, with over two more monsoon months to go.

Between June 1 and July 24 (till 5.30pm), the Santacruz weather observatory, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, recorded 1,723.1mm (76%) rainfall against the seasonal target of 2,260.4mm. The Colaba weather station, representative of south Mumbai, received 71.4% (1,477mm) during the same period, against its seasonal target of 2,066mm. While the suburbs recorded 51% more rainfall this season, south Mumbai received 31% excess rain from June 1 to July 24. The state also recorded 12% excess rain this season until now.

The city and suburbs can expect occasional intense rain spells between Friday night and Saturday morning, and heavy rain at isolated areas through the day on Saturday. The weather bureau on Friday, for the third consecutive day, revised its warning by issuing a yellow alert (heavy rain across isolated areas) again for Mumbai and Thane for Saturday as well as for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg for the entire weekend. On Thursday, the weather bureau downgraded its warning, predicting only light to moderate showers from Friday to Monday. No alert was issued for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for Sunday.

“A possibility of enhancement of rain activity is expected over the west coast, including Mumbai, for the weekend, following the development of a weather system off north Kerala and Karnataka coasts. This is enhancing the offshore trough and intensifying lower level westerly to southwesterly winds allowing increased moisture incursions along the coast,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Friday, between 8.30am and 5.30pm, the suburbs recorded 10.3mm rain, while south Mumbai recorded 23.8mm rain. From 8.30am on Thursday to 8.30am on Friday, the suburbs and south Mumbai recorded 17.8mm and 39.8mm rain, respectively. All rain figures fell under the ‘moderate’ category.

Meanwhile, the cloud cover on Friday helped the day temperatures to drop below the normal mark. South Mumbai recorded 28.2 degrees Celsius – 2 degree Celsius below normal – while the suburbs recorded 29.5 degrees Celsius, which is a degree Celsius below the normal temperature.

