In 2 days, you can call to get tested for virus at home

mumbai

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 23:23 IST

Within the next two days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will introduce home testing for Sars-CoV-2 for people with flu-like symptoms. Civic officials said a helpline will be launched in 48 hours, through which citizens showing symptoms, can call to book a test. A representative from a private lab will then visit the patient’s home to conduct the test.

“[BMC is] beginning home testing facilities with a helpline. This facility will begin in the next 48 hours. Currently, calls are being made to home-quarantined travellers and if symptomatic, testing is offered through private labs registered with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR),” the BMC said in a statement on Monday. The civic body will also seek stipulated guidelines from ICMR for the process.

“Once the helpline is established, a doctor on call will record the history of the caller, and depending on his or her travel history, contact history, and symptoms, will categorise the patient after which home collection will be facilitated,” the statement added.

P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner, BMC, said, “Home testing is a way to tackle the increased load of people needing the tests, but it has to be done by following the protocol issued by ICMR.”