In Byculla: Drunk 33-year-old stabs father for taunting him, held

mumbai

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 00:14 IST

A 33-year-old man was arrested by the JJ Marg police for allegedly murdering his 56-year-old father on Tuesday afternoon for taunting him about being unemployed.

According to JJ Marg police, the accused was inebriated at the time and got angry when his father reprimanded him for being jobless.

The arrested accused, identified as Shahnawaz Akhil Ansari, lived with his parents at Sanjay Gandhi Nagar in Byculla. On Tuesday afternoon, around 3.45pm, he returned home drunk and got into an argument with his father, Akhil Ahmed Ansari.

“Ansari got angry and stabbed his father multiple times on the face, throat and stomach. His father was shifted to a civic hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment,” said an officer from Byculla police station.

JJ Marg police booked Ansari under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The accused was produced in court and remanded to police custody till August 30,” said Avinash Dharmadhikari, assistant commissioner of police, Dongri division.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 00:14 IST