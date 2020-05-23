In highest single-day spike, 150 policemen test positive

mumbai

Updated: May 23, 2020 00:06 IST

The number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai police rose by 150, which is the highest jump in 24 hours, till Friday.

“The figure rose from 750 on Thursday afternoon to 900 by Friday evening,” said Naval Bajaj, joint commissioner, (administration), who is also the nodal officer designated by the state government for providing aid to police personnel in the city.

Till Friday morning, 898 personnel had tested positive. In this a majority of 157 are from central region (Tardeo-Byculla to Matunga-Ghatkopar till Wadala TT) and 135 from west region (Bandra to Jogeshwari), both regions that are worst affected by Covid-19 in Mumbai. Even south Mumbai has 135 cases of cops testing positive. The east region has 65 cases while the north region has 45 cases.

Among the side branches the local arms division is worst affected with 196 cases. About 40 odd cases each from protection and security and from the Mumbai Traffic police have been reported so far and 30 cases from the motor transport department.

As many as 3,935 police personnel in Mumbai Police have been quarantined. In this a majority of 3,569 are constables and 366 are officers. About 77 of them were discharged on Friday.

In a related development, the Mumbai Police will soon start a fourth Covid care centre (CCC) for their personnel at Vakola, Santacruz (East).

Vinoy Choubey, joint commissioner, law and order, confirmed that the CCC will be made operational to meet the rising demands of beds for police personnel.

“We have four buildings in police colony at Kole Kalyan, Santacruz (East) of which we have converted one into a CCC. It’s operational with 300 beds. We are converting another building at the premises into a Covid-19 centre, with around 300 beds. It will be operational in a few days. If needed we will convert the remaining two buildings into CCC too,” said Choubey.

A 50-bed CCC is being set up at Mumbai Police gymkhana at Marine Lines and another with 250 beds is operational at Marol.

Two IPS officers of additional commissioner rank and one deputy commissioner have been home quarantined after some personnel reporting to them tested positive for Covid-19.

11th death in Mumbai Police

A 55-year-old head constable posted at Vileparle police station died of Covid-19 during treatment at a Jogeshwari hospital on Thursday.

This is the 11th death of personnel of Mumbai Police.

The constable was tested positive on May 9 and was admitted to Kole Kalyan CCC for police. On May 12, he was shifted to HBT Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari. He succumbed to the disease around 9pm on Thursday. The constable was on leave and was staying with his family in Marol after cops aged 55 years and above were asked to stay home as they are at a higher risk of contracting the disease.

12 from Oshiwara police test positive

Twelve police officers from Oshiwara police station tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, taking the number of infected Mumbai Police personnel to 762. Till Friday afternoon, 11 police personnel from the city had died due to the novel coronavirus disease.

Dayanand Bangar, senior police inspector at Oshiwara police station, confirmed the development and said that 14 policemen who were in touch with the 12 have been sent to home quarantine, while those found positive which includes four officers and eight constables have been admitted to isolation centres at Andheri (East) and Worli.

The staff who have tested positive are from the detection unit of the police station who were deployed for crowd control duties near containment zones and later to help migrant workers.

3 lakh migrants sent back, 2.5 lakh on waiting list

Three lakh migrants, mostly labourers, registered with Mumbai Police were sent back to their home states via trains, buses and cars, said Pranaya Ashok, deputy commissioner of police (operations) and Mumbai Police spokesperson. About 2.5 lakh are still on the waiting list, he added.

363 people booked, 248 arrested for lockdown violations

About 102 first information reports (FIRs) were registered by the Mumbai Police against 363 people for lockdown violations on Thursday. Mumbai Police arrested 248 people. A majority of FIRs (54) were against people gathering in one place, 26 for not wearing masks, 16 for use of vehicles violating lockdown rules and the remaining were against shops. A maximum of 32 FIRs was registered in western suburbs, followed by 30 in south Mumbai, 19 in eastern suburbs, 17 in central suburbs and four in the northern region.

1,666 cops positive in state, 17 dead

A total of 1,666 police personnel in the state police have contracted Covid-19 so far. The number of personnel who succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease is 17, including 11 (10 constables/ASI and one police officer) from Mumbai Police. The remaining six deaths include two from Pune, one each from Solapur, Nashik rural, Thane and one from Mumbai anti-terrorism squad. Out of the 1,666 personnel, 1, 483 are constables and rest are officers. About 1,177 are being treated while 473 have recovered, of which 250 are from Mumbai.

(With inputs from Jayprakash S Naidu)