In this crisis, Mumbai Ranji team must dig deep for salvation

mumbai

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 00:58 IST

Just about a month back, when Mumbai thrashed Baroda in their first match of this Ranji Trophy season, I had written with a high degree of optimism in these columns about the city’s prospects of winning the coveted title for the 42nd time. With two back-to-back defeats in the past fortnight, however, things don’t look so rosy.

Mumbai lost first to Railways by a hefty margin (10 wickets) and were then humbled by Karnataka by five wickets. Both these matches were ‘home’ fixtures. This makes it even more disappointing for fans, and I would imagine, for the players even more. The major teams in the domestic championship look to maximise the points in conditions they know best.

What’s making the present even gloomier is the injury to precocious young opener Prithvi Shaw, who had lifted himself up from the doldrums after a forgettable and troubled last season with a rousing start against Baroda, finds himself on the injured list again.

The injury has not only stymied Shaw’s return to international cricket (he was to go to New Zealand with the India A team), but could also keep him out of the Ranji Trophy for a game or two, just when the side needs him the most.

Touted as the next ‘Big Thing’ in Indian cricket since his record-breaking exploits as a schoolboy, Shaw is among the six Mumbai players who have been part of the Indian team – Test or limited overs – in the past 12-18 months.

Rohit Sharma is a certainty in all the three formats, Rahane has made his place in Tests after a shaky period, Sheyas Iyer has assured himself a place in one day internationals (ODIs) and T20s after a fine run, Shardul Thakur has been in and out of the ODI and T20 teams, and this season all-runder Shivam Dubey also made the cut in T20.

These six apart, there is also Suryakumar Yadav hovering on the fringes of national selection, which would suggest that the city’s cricket health is extremely sound. But recent results in the Ranji Trophy throw up reasons for concern.

True, major domo Rohit hasn’t played a single match and seasoned hand Rahane has had a lean trot. However, one would expect Mumbai to overcome these handicaps. That used to be the strength and legacy of Mumbai cricket, where even non-established stars would rise to the occasion.

Why is Mumbai cricket struggling then? I can think of three major reasons.

It is pertinent to note that Mumbai hasn’t won the Ranji Trophy since 2015-16. Domestic cricket is not as lopsided as it used to be till the 1960s – when only three-four teams had the upper hand – Mumbai more than any other. Since the last couple of decades, other teams have not only caught up, but are becoming increasingly proficient and hungry for success.

In the old days, there was a fear factor that afflicted teams playing Bombay/Mumbai. These teams would under a heavy complex about Bombay/Mumbai’s great tradition and cricket culture and would surrender the match even before taking the field.

That is the big change that domestic cricket has undergone in the past 15-20 years as evident from the body language of the players from even minnow teams, when they take on a major side like Mumbai (or even Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu). Against Railways this season, for example, Mumbai looked stragglers right through, and the opponents far more confident.

Maladministration has also had a deleterious effect on Mumbai cricket in the past few years. Coaches, captains, teams have been chopped and changed in pointless power play, leading to insecurity among players and diffidence among retired players of strongly credentials who could make a meaningful contribution.

Thirdly, there does not seem to be a robust long-term vision for spotting and succouring talent at the grassroots level. It is assumed that Mumbai, given its strong tradition, will never see a drought of players. But with so many other teams in domestic cricket taking rapid strides, the need is for spotting and sharpening excellence.

The Ranji season is still young. It finishes on March 13, and Mumbai can’t be ruled out of contention, though it’s going to be uphill from here. The clear missive for this season for the future is that living on past glory is a grand delusion.