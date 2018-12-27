India will get Marathi PM: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said the country will get a Marathi prime minister in future, who will adhere to the ideology propounded by his late father and Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

The Sena leader’s statement came in reference to the scene in the second trailer of the film ‘Thackeray’, released on Wednesday, where Bal Thackeray is seen stressing on the need for a Marathi prime minister. Addressing a question raised by the media whether he would prefer Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar or Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Nitin Gadkari at this position, Uddhav refused to name anyone. “India will get a Marathi Manoos who will be the prime minister. He will comply with the ideas propounded by Balasaheb,” said Uddhav.

There were reports that the film had run into trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification which objected to dialogues referring to south Indians and the Babri Masjid controversy. Bal Thackeray had started his career as the politician attacking the South Indians for snatching the jobs of the locals. He had also defended the demolition of Babri Masjid and even claimed credit for it.

However, the film’s director Abhijeet Panse said there was no such problem. “We have submitted our film to the CBFC, but it is still to be screened.”

Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who produced the film, said there would be no censorship. “This is a biopic and there is reality in this. There will be no cuts or censorship for Balasaheb as he lived a fearless life.”

The film will be released both in Hindi and Marathi on January 25 next month. The trailer launch was a high-profile event with memorabilia of the Sena supremo, like his clothes, his spectacles as well his trademark smoking pipe, on display.

