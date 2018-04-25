Indrani Mukerjea consumed 2 strips of anti-depressants, say Mumbai jail authorities   

Indrani Mukerjea, former INX founder accused of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora and implicated in the INX Media deal case, fell unconscious as she had consumed two strips of an anti-depressants in Byculla jail on April 6, according to a senior police officer privy to the probe carried out by the prison authorities.

The authorities found that apart from eating food outside the jail, Mukerjea took anti-depressants that were not part of her prescription. Mukerjea’s statement was recorded at Byculla prison on Tuesday evening. “In JJ hospital, Mukerjea told doctors that she had consumed two strips of the anti-depressants. It was based on this statement that the doctors treated her,” said the officer.

The inquiry, contrary to Mukerjea’s Monday’s claim that she only food from jail, shows she ate from outside when she came to the Mumbai city civil and sessions court. Mukerjea’s husband Peter, and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna, allegedly told the jail officials that she ate pizza (ordered by Peter) and paratha (ordered by Khanna).

Jail authorities, however, have not ruled out complicity of jail guards or other inmates, who could have possibly smuggled anti-depressants on to the premises and mixed it with the dal Mukerjea claimed to have had in the cell after returning from the court hearing.

“Mukerjea was aware that 20 tablets would not kill her. It was a planned move to seek bail, claiming threat to her life. She has also sought permission from the jail superintendent to write to the court for bail,” said the officer.

The officer also said action would be taken against the team which escorted Indrani to the court on April 6.

Indrani on Monday claimed before the court that she feared for her life in jail. “On April 6, when I was brought for the hearing, I did not meet anyone else or did not eat any food from an outsider. After the hearing, I only spoke to my three lawyers to give them instructions,” Indrani had claimed on Monday.