Indrani Mukerjea seeks bail for third time on health grounds

Prime accused in Sheena Bora’s murder, Indrani Mukerjea sought bail on health grounds on Wednesday and approached the court with a 10-page handwritten application. This is the third time Mukerjea has applied for bail.

Mukerjea pleaded that there has been a change in her circumstances and that she would like to present additional documents for bail. She said that because of her rapidly-deteriorating health, she is no longer able to fight the trial from prison.

Mukerjea told the court that she had been hospitalised twice in the past 30 days and claimed that she has been diagnosed with “ischemic charges in my brain vessels”. In the hand-written plea, submitted with medical reports and the discharge summary from Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, Mukerjea wrote, “Since September 20, I have been suffering from unbearable headache and blackouts which occur frequently.” She claimed she was in danger of suffering from a stroke.

Last month, the court had ordered an ambulance be stationed outside the jail in case of Mukerjea suffering from a medical emergency. She claimed that it would not be swift enough in case of an emergency.

Mukerjea had filed her previous bail plea only last month and it was rejected by the court.

Meanwhile, the prosecution examined Bora’s boss at her last job, Shubhodoy Mukherjee as the 19th witness in the trial. He described her as “very hard working” and “sincere”, and told said that Sheena came to work for the last time on April 24, 2012.

On April 24, 2012, Bora had asked for a half day’s leave and left office at 3 pm, Mukherjee told the court. That night, by 8 pm, Bora sent Mukherjee a message seeking leave for two days, which he granted. He said that Bora did not return to work after April 24.

Mukherjee said that after Bora’s disappearance, he was first approached by Rahul Mukerjea (Bora’s partner and Peter Mukerjea’s son) and his mother (Peter’s ex-wife). A few days later, Mukerjea called him and introduced herself as Bora’s elder sister and told him that Bora was out of town and did not want to be contacted. Mukherjee said this happened before he received Bora’s resignation on May 3, 2012.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 00:34 IST