Infant burnt at KEM Hospital: Police case registered, probe on

mumbai

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 05:07 IST

Following a complaint filed by the family of the two-month-old, who suffered severe burns in a fire at the pediatric unit of KEM Hospital, Bhoiwada police registered a case on Wednesday under section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC.

Two-month-old Prince Rajbhar suffered 22% burns on his left side on November 7 and later, his arm had to be amputated due to tissue damage. KEM Hospital has said there is no provision for compensation in such cases. Prince’s father Pannalal filed a complaint on Wednesday. “We have registered a case against unknown persons and have started the probe. We have asked senior hospital authorities to share details of the people working in the department and those responsible for the incident,” said an officer.

When contacted, dean of KEM Hospital, Dr Hemant Deshmukh said, “The police hasn’t communicated anything with us yet so I won’t be able to comment on it.”