e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 18, 2019

‘Inmates can’t be assigned duties outside jail premises’

mumbai Updated: Nov 17, 2019 23:58 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
Hindustantimes
         

Deepak Pandey, inspector general (IG) of police (prisons) has restrained jail authorities from putting inmates on cleaning duty outside the premises, after an inmate fled from Taloja Central Jail last month. The escapee, along with 17 other inmates, had been assigned cleaning duty in the police quarters and the open ground adjoining the jail premises. Pandey visited Taloja jail last week and ordered an inquiry into the incident. He instructed the jail authorities to file a report regarding the same and restrained them from assigning cleaning duties to inmates.

The escaped inmate, Rajesh Jadhav, 28, was serving a one-year sentence, which would have ended in December. “Jadhav along with 17 other inmates were assigned the job of cleaning and grass cutting. Rajendra Patil, a police constable who was monitoring the inmates, claimed that at 10am, he sent the men to clean the area around the police quarters. However, Jadhav told his fellow inmates that he was going to dispose of the garbage in a civic bin and fled,” said a police officer.

Sources from the jail allege that Jadhav was assigned the job of cleaning the house of a senior jailer. “Jadhav stole some ornaments and fled wearing the jailer’s uniform, by which he was able to slip past the officers and other inmates. The incident of theft is not reported at Kharghar police station as it would have shamed the jail authorities,” said the source at Taloja jail.

A case was registered against Jadhav under section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and search operations have started.

top news
John Allen Chau: 1 year on, time adds intrigue to Andaman mystery
John Allen Chau: 1 year on, time adds intrigue to Andaman mystery
‘Let Farooq attend House’: NC, Congress set up Parliament face-off on Kashmir curbs
‘Let Farooq attend House’: NC, Congress set up Parliament face-off on Kashmir curbs
De facto stay on entry of women to Sabarimala: Kerala law minister A K Balan
De facto stay on entry of women to Sabarimala: Kerala law minister A K Balan
‘Everything will be fine’: What Amit Shah told Ramdas Athawale about Maharashtra
‘Everything will be fine’: What Amit Shah told Ramdas Athawale about Maharashtra
‘Done that’: Arvind Kejriwal on Bernie Sanders’ promise of total healthcare
‘Done that’: Arvind Kejriwal on Bernie Sanders’ promise of total healthcare
Aramco declares $1.71 trillion valuation in blockbuster IPO
Aramco declares $1.71 trillion valuation in blockbuster IPO
Akhtar picks India stalwart as toughest batsman to bowl to in modern era
Akhtar picks India stalwart as toughest batsman to bowl to in modern era
Bill Gates asked what technology can’t resolve. His reply will make you smile
Bill Gates asked what technology can’t resolve. His reply will make you smile
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News