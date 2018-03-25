INX deal: CBI takes custody of Peter Mukerjea from Mumbai jail

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken custody of former media baron Peter Mukerjea, who is currently undergoing trial in the Sheena Bora murder case, from Arthur Road jail on Sunday in connection with the money laundering case involving an INX media deal. Four officials of the CBI visited the Arthur Road jail on Sunday and Peter’s custody was given to them following the special CBI court’s decision on Friday to allow the agency to take his custody from March 26 to April 3. The special CBI court instructed the agency to produce Peter before a special CBI judge at Patiala House Court in Delhi.

At around 1pm, Peter was taken out from Arthur jail by CBI, a senior officer of the prison confirmed . He was taken to CBI office in BKC and later will be taken to Delhi for inquiry, said a CBI official.

The INX media case also involves former finance minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti, along with others. On March 4, CBI had brought Karti to Mumbai in Byculla jail where he was confronted with Indrani Mukerjea face-to-face. Mumbai-based INX Media, now known as 9X Media, was run by Peter and Indrani in 2007 when Karti allegedly received Rs3.5 crore from the company. As per the CBI, Karti allegedly helped Peter and Indrani get Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance back then.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Peter and Indrani have siphoned off 90 million GBP (Great Britain Pound) from INX Media and sent the amount to unidentified countries through hawala channels. The agency claims that these funds later made their way back to India and the United Kingdom through Mauritius-based foreign investors.