Mumbai News / Iqbal Mirchi case: ED seizes DHFL's digital data records

Iqbal Mirchi case: ED seizes DHFL’s digital data records

mumbai Updated: Feb 12, 2020 01:02 IST
Pratik Salunke
Pratik Salunke
The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing a money-laundering case against late gangster Iqbal Mirchi, has seized digital records of the accounting software and data of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), which may have been used to siphon and launder money.

According to ED sources, officials recovered a copy of the data and found the software during their searches on properties linked to DHFL. ED suspects that the software has been used to create fake profiles and later launder money. “The data was kept separately,” the source added.

DHFL came under the probing agency’s scanner when it was examining three properties linked to Mirchi in Worli.

