IRS officer arrested for allegedly raping minor domestic help in Mumbai

A deputy commissioner of the income tax department was arrested for allegedly raping his minor domestic help in Mumbai, police said on Friday.

The alleged sexual assault took place at the residence of the accused, Virbhadra Visalavat (42), an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, in February 2017, a police official said. Visalavat was arrested on Thursday after the 17-year-old victim approached police last month and lodged a complaint, the official said.

The accused has been booked under sections 8 and 12 (related to sexual assault and harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) by Gamdevi police, the official added.

Hailing from Hyderabad, Visalavat resided in the government quarters under the jurisdiction of Gamdevi police station, he said. He was produced before a local court which sent him in police custody till September 10, the official said, adding further probe was on.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 17:33 IST