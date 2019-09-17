Japanese experts survey Mumbai’s flood spots, seek 10-yr rainfall data

mumbai

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:54 IST

Aiming to find solutions to frequent flooding in the city, two Japanese experts from the firm appointed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) started their study on Tuesday with a visit to several flood-prone spots. Alongside the site visits, they also sought 10 years’ data from the BMC on flooding and rainfall.

The experts associated with the Japanese firm Pacific Consultants Co Ltd, which has worked on flood management in Tokyo, had met BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi on Monday.

The Japanese experts will study and submit a report to the civic body in the coming days, offering solutions to mitigate the annual flooding.

The decision to order the study comes days after Pardeshi held a review meeting on the waterlogging situation with the stormwater drain (SWD) department, wherein officials decided on a three-point solution.

The BMC has also planned to construct holding points by way of artificial ponds, lakes and underground tunnels to hold rainwater during heavy rainfall and high tide days.

“On Tuesday, the experts visited several areas in the city and suburbs. Along with the Mithi river, they also visited lakes like Vehar and Tulsi at Sanjay Gandhi National Park. They will submit a report to the municipal commissioner suggesting mitigation measures,” said a BMC official.

