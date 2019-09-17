e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Sep 18, 2019

Japanese experts survey Mumbai’s flood spots, seek 10-yr rainfall data

mumbai Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:54 IST
Mehul Thakkar
Mehul Thakkar
Hindustantimes
         

Aiming to find solutions to frequent flooding in the city, two Japanese experts from the firm appointed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) started their study on Tuesday with a visit to several flood-prone spots. Alongside the site visits, they also sought 10 years’ data from the BMC on flooding and rainfall.

The experts associated with the Japanese firm Pacific Consultants Co Ltd, which has worked on flood management in Tokyo, had met BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi on Monday.

The Japanese experts will study and submit a report to the civic body in the coming days, offering solutions to mitigate the annual flooding.

The decision to order the study comes days after Pardeshi held a review meeting on the waterlogging situation with the stormwater drain (SWD) department, wherein officials decided on a three-point solution.

The BMC has also planned to construct holding points by way of artificial ponds, lakes and underground tunnels to hold rainwater during heavy rainfall and high tide days.

“On Tuesday, the experts visited several areas in the city and suburbs. Along with the Mithi river, they also visited lakes like Vehar and Tulsi at Sanjay Gandhi National Park. They will submit a report to the municipal commissioner suggesting mitigation measures,” said a BMC official.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 23:54 IST

trending topics
Dream Girl box office collectionPM Modi 69th BirthdayMann Bairagi posterPM Narendra ModiAngad BediPriyanka ChopraLIC AssistantVishwakarma PujaKatrina KaifXiaomi Mi TVIndia vs South AfricaUberS Jaishankar
Top News
latest news
India News
Mumbai News
don't miss