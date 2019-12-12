e-paper
Jewellery bag stolen from wedding venue at Vashi

mumbai Updated: Dec 12, 2019 00:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Navi Mumbai

A Thane-based family celebrating their son’s wedding at a hotel in Vashi lost gold and diamond necklaces ₹8.5 lakh worth when an unknown person entered the wedding hall and took away the bag of jewellery on Sunday.

The APMC police investigating the case received the complaint from Thane-based oil-businessman Kanhaiyalal Gwalani, whose son was getting married in a Vashi hotel.

Gwalani’s family had brought gold valuables for the wedding and had kept it in a grey and pink coloured bag in the banquet hall during the reception. The family had kept the bag containing a diamond necklace set worth ₹ 6 lakh and a gold necklace set worth ₹2.5 lakh on the sofa in the hall.

Around 10pm, Gwalani’s family noticed the bag containing the jewellery was not at its spot. After searching, they could not find the bag and informed the police.

“We have registered a case of theft. We have got some leads and we are working on it to zero down on the suspect,” said Satish Nikam, senior inspector at APMC police station.

Police sources said they scanned the CCTV footage of the hotel and saw an unknown man entering the hall from outside and loitering there for a few minutes before picking up the bag and walking away. The police are checking if the person’s description matches with any of the thieves with the criminal history.

Officials said this is the first time such an incident has happened in the hotel and that the staff has been instructed to verify the credentials of those entering the hall during ongoing functions.

