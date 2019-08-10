Juhu Tara Road bridge reopens for light vehicles

mumbai

Aug 10, 2019

Two months after the Juhu Tara Road bridge was closed for vehicles, the authorities reopened two of its lanes on Friday for light vehicles, BEST and school buses. The bridge, which is an important connecting road for Santacruz and Bandra, was declared unsafe after the civic body conducted the re-audit of all the bridges in the city.

The development is likely to bring a huge relief to motorists, as it will reduce their travel time by 40-45 minutes.

Local corporator Aneesh Makwaaney, said, “The bridge department was delaying the reopening of the bridge from the past few days probably because the contractor was delaying it. However, its closure had caused chaos and traffic congestion in the area as motorists had to take a detour from SNDT College campus in Juhu. The campus road was capable of handling 100 vehicles at a time. But after the bridge was shut, around 50,000 vehicles would ply on the campus road.”

On Wednesday, the authorities had reopened the Oshiwara bridge, connecting Goregaon and Jogeshwari, after it was closed in June for major repairs.

Aug 10, 2019