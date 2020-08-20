Just a conspiracy to defame Aaditya Thackeray: Sena on Sushant Singh Rajput probe

mumbai

Hours after the Supreme Court announced its judgment to hand over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Shiv Sena said the entire episode was a “conspiracy” to defame party leader and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray. The Sena, which was being cornered by the Opposition through the case, said neither the party nor the Thackeray clan was afraid of the CBI probe.

While state home minister Anil Deshmukh stuck to a brief statement to the media on the case being taken over from the Mumbai police, Sena legislator and transport minister Anil Parab, who is known to be close to Sena chief and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, took on the Opposition. “The Opposition intended to malign Aaditya Thackeray. They are aching as they thought nobody except them can form the government. As they could not point fingers at the government, they came up with the conspiracy. They have no sympathy for Sushant Singh [Rajput]. The entire thing is just political, and the truth in the case will soon emerge.”

Earlier in the day, Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said: “It is not a loss for the Thackeray-led MVA government. When there is a legal battle, such things happen.”

On being asked if the Sena minister will cooperate with the investigating agency in the case, Parab said it is too premature. “The Shiv Sena has gone through several challenges and has brought the party to power today. The Sena is not afraid of them, and the Thackeray family is absolutely not afraid. We are followers of Balasaheb [Thackeray]. So being afraid of this made-up issue is out of question.”