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Leo Horoscope Today, September 13, 2026: Watch you tone in professional setting to avoid being misunderstood today

Leo Horoscope Today: You may feel everything depends on your effort, and in many ways it does, yet support is available if you ask clearly instead of silence.

Published on: Sep 13, 2026, 03:52:58 IST
By Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
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Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 23)

Daily Prediction says,

This is a work-first day, but it need not become joyless if you stay steady with yourself. The Moon begins the day in Virgo in your second house, and before dawn, the Moon moves into Libra in your third house, so the early tone revolves around money, food, family discussions and practical priorities, while the larger part of the day supports calls, movement, paperwork and courageous follow-through. You may feel that everything depends on your effort, and in many ways it does, yet support is available if you ask clearly instead of carrying the full burden in silence. A younger sibling, cousin or helpful peer may add confidence through advice or practical action. Saturn is in Pisces, your eighth house, as an ongoing slow transit, keeping pressure around delays, emotional heaviness and unfinished deeper matters, so patience and careful handling remain essential. Rahu is in Aquarius, your seventh house, and Ketu is in Leo, your first house, as ongoing slow transits, bringing unpredictability in close dealings while making your own mood more detached or hard to read, so avoid reacting too quickly in partnerships.

Leo Horoscope ( Pinterest : James R. Eads)
Leo Horoscope ( Pinterest : James R. Eads)

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Relationships can stay stable today if strain does not speak for you. If you are married or committed, your partner may generally be supportive, but they may not appreciate a sharp tone brought home from work. Share what is tiring you without turning the evening into a complaint session. If children are central in your life, their effort or progress can bring a real bright spot. If you are single, interaction may increase through messages, commuting or familiar local contact, but keep things natural. This is better for building trust through consistency than for dramatic declarations. Patience helps if someone gives mixed signals. Listen fully before deciding where the bond stands or what the other person intended.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Hard work is the clear theme, and results are linked to steady effort rather than shortcuts. If you have a decision to make, trust the option tested in practice, not the one that only sounds bold. Students may perform better when they revise basics and write points down instead of only reading. Office workers can manage pressure well if they sequence tasks and avoid jumping between too many chats, calls and files. Those in business may need to chase a response, follow up on a payment or push a proposal one more step. Communication improves after the early part of the day, making it easier to negotiate, send documents or coordinate fieldwork. Progress may be slower than you want, but it is not absent.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Money may come through persistence, follow-up and repeated effort rather than easy luck. That is manageable if you stay disciplined with both earning and spending. Family expenses or food-related costs can rise quietly, so pay attention to the smaller amounts. If you are discussing finances with a spouse, client or associate, be factual and leave ego out of it. This is not the day for risky leaps or status-based buying. Instead, focus on collections, billing, practical planning and protecting what you have already earned. If a delayed amount comes in, use part of it wisely instead of treating it as free cash. The best financial move today is steadiness and restraint.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Tension may collect in the body when you keep going without breaks, so manage strain before it turns into irritability. Eat properly in the morning because low energy can worsen both mood and concentration. Too much tea, too many calls and very little movement between tasks may leave you restless by evening. If possible, step outside briefly during the day or take a short walk after work. Simple food and enough water will support you better than quick fixes. Late-night overthinking will not help, so reduce stimulation once the major work is done. Your body responds well today when routine is plain, regular and unforced.

Tip for the Day:

Keep your tone softer than your workload demands.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

  • Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan

    Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More

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Home/Astrology/Horoscope/Leo Horoscope Today, September 13, 2026: Watch You Tone In Professional Setting To Avoid Being Misunderstood Today

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