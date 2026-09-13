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Virgo Horoscope Today, September 13, 2026: The day favors calm teamwork with your partner over practical matters

Virgo Horoscope Today: A family event, social call or small gathering may come up, though relaxing at home may feel more appealing than shopping or outings.

Published on: Sep 13, 2026, 03:53:32 IST
By Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
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Virgo (Aug 24 - Sep 23)

Daily Prediction says,

You are likely to feel more visible today, and the way you speak and carry yourself will matter. The Moon begins the day in Virgo in your first house, and before dawn, the Moon moves into Libra in your second house, so the early tone is personal, alert and emotionally immediate, while the larger part of the day turns toward family, food, money, speech and practical comfort. People may notice not only what you say but how calmly you say it, which can work in your favour if you stay measured. A family event, social call or small gathering may come up, though relaxing at home may feel more appealing than shopping or unnecessary outings. Saturn is in Pisces, your seventh house, as an ongoing slow transit, adding seriousness, duty and occasional emotional weight to close relationships and formal dealings, so patience and maturity remain the best approach. Rahu is in Aquarius, your sixth house, and Ketu is in Leo, your twelfth house, as ongoing slow transits, bringing unusual work patterns and some background drain on sleep or peace of mind, so keep routines organised and do not ignore rest.

Virgo Horoscope ( Pinterest : James R. Eads)
Virgo Horoscope ( Pinterest : James R. Eads)

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

A partner can be genuinely useful today, especially with family coordination, domestic decisions or social obligations. If you are married or committed, let them help instead of silently doing everything yourself and then feeling unappreciated. The day favours calm teamwork around practical matters, from hosting guests to settling a household detail. If you are single, your warmth and way with words may attract attention in familiar circles or family-linked settings without much effort. Even so, keep promises realistic. The mood can become more sensitive than it first appears. If there is an old misunderstanding, gentle and direct speech may improve the tone. Respectful language will strengthen closeness more effectively than emotional intensity today.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Students are supported today, especially when confidence is matched with actual preparation. If you have revision, assignments or a presentation, your ability to explain clearly can bring appreciation. At work, meetings, drafting, client interaction, analysis and anything requiring careful language may go well if you stay organised. You may receive good feedback because your expression is effective, but do not rely on style alone. Back up every point with proper detail. Those handling accounts, coordination or family business may make useful progress. If a social or office event interrupts your timetable, return quickly to priority tasks instead of letting the whole afternoon drift away. Visible competence is supported today, provided you avoid rushing important details.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Financially, the day can feel comfortable, and money may come through ordinary channels such as salary flow, a pending transfer, client payment or family support. Even so, comfort is not an invitation to spend casually. If you decide to skip shopping and conserve both cash and energy, that may prove wise. Family spending can arise through food, hosting or a small celebration, but it looks manageable if planned. Your words carry weight today, so use that well in negotiation, pricing or asking for a due amount. Keep receipts and digital confirmations safely stored. A balanced approach helps you enjoy stability without turning it into careless spending.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

You may feel active, but sensitivity can show up through tired eyes, strain from reading or general overstimulation if the day becomes too social. Keep regular screen breaks and avoid sitting in poor light for long. Skipping rest because others need you may backfire by evening, so protect a little quiet time. Food should be timely and simple, especially if family plans disrupt routine. A short pause at home, light stretching or a calm cup of tea can do more for you than one more errand. If you notice mild discomfort, respond early with moderation. Your body wants balance more than excitement today.

Tip for the Day:

Use kind words and clear accounts to keep everything smooth.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

  • Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan

    Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More

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Home/Astrology/Horoscope/Virgo Horoscope Today, September 13, 2026: The Day Favors Calm Teamwork With Your Partner Over Practical Matters

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