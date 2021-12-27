Kalyan-Dombivli civic body ready to give vaccine to 2L residents in phase 1

mumbai

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 01:01 IST

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has claimed to have a capacity to vaccinate more than two lakh residents in the first phase of the vaccination programme in the city. The KDMC also claims to have acquired three new deep freezers and three large Ice Lined Refrigerators (ILR) to store the vaccine.

The city presently has a population of more than 15 lakh people, out of which 6,000 health workers will be first to get vaccinated.

Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC, said, “We have followed the state government’s guidelines for vaccine preparations. Recently, we have acquired three deep freezers and three ILR. Primarily, we have plans to store these vaccinations at our 15 health care centres. Further, as per the guidelines, we will identify more places if required.”

As per the health department, these health centres that usually carry out immunisation for children on a regular basis can also store the Covid-19 vaccines. Apart from this, the Covid centres run by the civic body at Savlaram Krida Sankul and Patidhar Bhavan in Dombivli and Vasant Valley in Kalyan (W) can also be used for storing and managing the vaccinations.

“As of now, there are no specific directions on how much vaccines will be stored. However, we are asked to identify places where it can be stored. Phase by phase, we will look for more places like an ice factory where the vaccines can be stored as per the requirement,” added Panpatil.

As per the KDMC, a total of 25 small ILRs, 18 large ILRs and 21 deep freezers are required to store the vaccines. The civic body already has 23 small ILRs, 13 large ILRs and 18 deep freezers. Out of these, some are defunct.

“We are working on repairing the non-functional storage facilities so that they can be used when the vaccines arrive,” added Panpatil.

In the first stage, the civic body has plans to cover vaccination of around 6,000 health workers that also includes the private ones and anganwadi health workers. Further, the civic body will provide the vaccination for policemen and homeguards working from the front. In the third stage, it will cater to senior citizens and persons with comorbidities.

“We have done the survey for the health workers and have prepared a list of 6,000. The police department data will be also carried out at their level and further, the third phase of covering common citizens will also be taken up simultaneously by the civic body. Under the

‘My Family My Responsibility’ survey, we already have certain data while they can also self-register in the coming days,” said Sandip Nimbalkar, medical officer, KDMC.

The civic body has also identified a manpower of 150 people to carry out the work of vaccination. These workers are from civic body health department staff and private workers.

“We have 600 personnel presently working regularly. Out of them, we can divert 150 of them for vaccination,” added Nimbalkar.

As per the health department, only when common citizens are to be immunised, the civic body might approach schools and other places for storing of vaccines.

“Right now, we have enough storage facilities. Only after the third stage will we need more places for storage. Our task force will approach others accordingly once the database of the comorbid persons and high risk people are finalised,” added Nimbalkar.