Kalyan woman’s anklets give clue; accused held from Kerala

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 00:53 IST

A murdered woman’s anklet helped the Kalyan crime branch cops to nail the accused and arrest him from Kerala, five months after he committed the crime.

Mansur Shaikh, 42, was arrested on October 12 and has been remanded in police custody for seven days.

As per the Kalyan crime branch unit 3, on May 29, Shabeena Shaikh, 50, was found dead with her throat slit. Her body was found between Kopar-Vasai railway track near Ayregaon Dombivli (East).

Although the Dombivli police was investigating the case, crime branch unit 3 initiated a parallel investigation. The team found a pair of anklets on the woman’s leg. The anklet had the name of jewellers written in Tamil.

An online search was done to find the jeweller’s shop details. A police team left for Tiruvannamalai town in Tamil Nadu.

The team found the jewellery shop and questioned the owner. The police learnt that most of the customers who purchased jewellery from the shop were Muslims.

“This gave us some lead that the murdered woman might be a Muslim and from Tiruvannamalai,” said senior police inspector of crime branch unit 3 Sanju John.

The team checked all police stations in the town but did not find any clue. They then visited nearby cities and they prepared a list of villages.

The woman’s photos, clothes and anklets were shown to villagers. When the police visited Radhapuram village, they found the woman’s cousin Khaleel Shaikh. He said that she lived in Dana Bandar, Mumbai, and went missing on May 16.

The police contacted the woman’s brother Sultan Shaikh, and sent him the photo and she was identified. Through her mobile phone location, it was found that she was in Kopar on May 14 and May 16. Later, her phone was switched off. As per the details provided by her family and relatives, the police learnt that Mansur Shaikh was also with her and his phone was also switched off.

“The two were in a relationship. The accused has his wife and children in West Bengal. The woman kept insisting that he live with her in Diva,” added John.

The man fled to West Bengal and was living there with fake identity. Later, the police found that he was in Paipad, Kottayam district of Kerala state and arrested him.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 00:53 IST