e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Kangana Ranaut bungalow demolition case: Will study court order before deciding to challenge it, says Mumbai mayor

Kangana Ranaut bungalow demolition case: Will study court order before deciding to challenge it, says Mumbai mayor

The BJP said it was a “political demolition” and BMC must not use public money to compensate Kangana Ranaut, instead, it should come out of the pockets of those who ordered the demolition

mumbai Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 15:25 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut.
Kangana Ranaut.(AFP File)
         

After the Bombay high court on Friday set aside the demolition notice sent to actor Kangana Ranaut by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said they respect the order of the court. Pednekar added that the legal department of BMC will study the high court order before deciding to challenge it in the Supreme Court.

Pednekar said, “We believe in the Constitution and we respect the order of Bombay high court. We have issued similar notices in the past and even courts have accepted them. Now, this time we will have to check where we went wrong.”

On whether BMC will challenge the order in Supreme Court, Pednekar said, “Our legal department will study the entire issue once the order is served by the court. Only after that we will take a decision.”

Also Read: ‘Because you played a villain, I could be a hero’: Kangana Ranaut reacts after Bombay HC rules her bungalow demolished in ‘malice’

Pednekar added, “However, I would like to add that someone coming from Himachal Pradesh to Mumbai and calling Mumbai Pakistan occupied Kashmir is wrong, and those trying to make the court a political battlefield is also wrong.”

Meanwhile, both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have welcomed the Bombay high court order.

The BJP said it was a “political demolition” and BMC must not use public money to compensate Kangana Ranaut, instead, it should come out of the pockets of those who ordered the demolition.

The Bombay high court has also directed a valuer to ascertain the damage caused in the demolition and compensate Ranaut accordingly.

Prabhakar Shinde, BJP corporator and BJP’s group leader in BMC said, “The demolition of Kangana [Ranaut]’s structure was political vengeance. The Bombay high court order makes it clear that there was malice behind the demolition.”

Also Read: Demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow actuated by malafide: Bombay high court

Shinde added, “Also, the compensation given to Kangana Ranaut by BMC, as per Bombay high court’s order, should not be paid from public money. The mayor and municipal commissioner are responsible for the demolition, and the money should be recovered from the pockets of who ordered this political decision.”

On the other hand, the Congress welcomed the Bombay high court’s order. Ravi Raja, the Congress corporator and Leader of Opposition in BMC, said, “We welcome and respect the Bombay high court’s order. The BMC should take care and follow proper process before taking any action. At the same time, I also respect that Bombay high court has also asked Ranaut to make responsible statements.”

A division bench of justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla on Friday set aside the demolition notice sent to Ranaut by BMC dated September 7 and 9 — marking a victory for Ranaut.

The high court said the demolition at her office had malafide intent, passing an order for a valuer to be appointed to ascertain the damage caused in the demolition. However, the court has also asked the actor to exercise restraint while speaking.

tags
top news
LIVE| Protesting farmers enter Delhi through Tikri border
LIVE| Protesting farmers enter Delhi through Tikri border
Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; 1 pilot rescued, search on for the other
Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; 1 pilot rescued, search on for the other
Farmers to be allowed into Delhi, says top cop, identifies protest site for them
Farmers to be allowed into Delhi, says top cop, identifies protest site for them
PDP’s youth wing chief sent to NIA custody for alleged links with Hizbul
PDP’s youth wing chief sent to NIA custody for alleged links with Hizbul
Farmers’ protest: Delhi govt says no to converting 9 stadiums into detention centers
Farmers’ protest: Delhi govt says no to converting 9 stadiums into detention centers
No prima facie case against Arnab Goswami in abetment to suicide case: SC
No prima facie case against Arnab Goswami in abetment to suicide case: SC
‘Don’t compel me to come after you’: Thackeray’s warning to Opposition
‘Don’t compel me to come after you’: Thackeray’s warning to Opposition
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In