Kenyan man held with 510g of cocaine

The Bandra unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) on Friday night arrested a Kenyan national and seized 510 grams of high-quality cocaine worth Rs3.06 crore. The accused — identified as David Lemaron Ol Tubulai, 33 — was intercepted at Carter Road.

Cocaine, mainly produced in Latin American countries, is transported from Brazil to Lagos or Lomo in Africa. From here, it is smuggled into India. According to Shivdeep Lande deputy commissioner of police, ANC, the sought-after drug is encased in capsules, swallowed by traffickers and smuggled into the country. The traffickers are then given laxatives to pass the drug out with stool.

“Tubulai had acquired the drugs from such traffickers. This is the first time we have arrested a Kenyan national in a drug-related case,” said Lande.

Tubulai, hailing from Embakasi in Kenya, is a resident of Kopar Khairane in Navi Mumbai.

“We suspect that Tubulai was involved in supplying drugs to high-profile clients around Khar, Juhu and Versova. We have booked him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” said Lande.

First Published: May 26, 2019 01:16 IST