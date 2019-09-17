Kharghar rape case: After tantrik, woman arrested

mumbai

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 00:08 IST

The police on Friday booked a woman in the Kharghar rape case in which they had earlier arrested a 43-year-old self-proclaimed ‘tantrik’ from Haridwar.

The godman, Sushil Kumar Chauhan, had allegedly raped a 32-year-old woman for seven months between December 2018 and June on the pretext of exorcising a ‘spirit’ from her. He had convinced the rape survivor’s mother that she was being controlled by a spirit, the police said.

“We arrested the man from Haridwar on Friday. We learnt the survivor was having some health issues and a woman had asked her mother to approach the man to solve them,” said Arjun Garad, inspector from the anti-human trafficking cell. “Prima facie it appears the woman was aware of the crimes that the man had committed, but she chose to remain silent,” he said.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 00:08 IST