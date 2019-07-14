Kin of Maharashtra man who died in road accident given Rs 95 Lakh compensation

A Lok Adalat in Thane on Saturday directed an insurance company to pay the family of a 45-year-old engineer, who died in a road accident in 2015, Rs 95 lakh as compensation.

The family had demanded Rs 1.75 crore as compensation, but accepted the amount.

The victim, Dadahari Machindra Chandanshive, a resident of Chinchpada, and an engineer at Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), was returning to Kalwa from his hometown in Osmanabad along with his family in his car on April 3, 2015.

When they reached near Savarne village near Kalyan, a truck coming from the opposite direction swerved to the wrong side of the road and dashed into Chandanshive’s car. While Chandanshive died on the spot, his family survived.

Based on Chandanshive’s monthly income of Rs 89, 231, his family demanded Rs 1.75 crore as compensation from the insurance company.

However, the insurance company calculated the compensation based on three-fourth of his monthly income. Following this, the family filed a petition at the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT).

When the matter was heard in the Lok Adalat on Saturday, both the parties agreed to Rs 95 lakh compensation. “The compensation was decided in the presence of a 14-member panel at the Lok Adalat in Thane. The [claimant] family and the insurance company settled this amount after negotiation,” said advocate Surendra Sonawane, who appeared for Chandanshive’s family. The insurance company handed over the compensation cheque to Chandanshive’s wife, Padmini, 44, in the presence of the principal district judge, NR Borkar.

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 05:39 IST