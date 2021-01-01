e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2021-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Kirit Somaiya alleges TDR against Mahakali caves; Mumbai civic body refutes claims

Kirit Somaiya alleges TDR against Mahakali caves; Mumbai civic body refutes claims

mumbai Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 23:29 IST
Eeshanpriya MS
Eeshanpriya MS
Kirit Somaiya.
Kirit Somaiya.(Hindustan Times)
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Friday alleged that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has offered transferred development rights (TDR) to a Mumbai-based builder for 2,000-year-old heritage structure in Andheri, Mahakali caves. Municipal commissioner IS Chahal, however, refused the allegations and said they were incorrect and not true.

“We have clarified in a video press release dated December 12, 2020, earlier also that - No TDR against Mahakali caves has been granted or will be granted in future,” Chahal said.

Somaiya alleged on Friday that BMC had earlier in 2014, rejected the builder’s proposal requesting TDR and a court case regarding the matter is pending since. However, the civic body reopened the proposal in October, and decided to offer the TDR on December 24, without considering the ongoing high court case, Somaiya alleged on Friday.

Earlier on December 11, Somaiya had made similar allegations, that BMC was granting TDR to the same builder for an existing public road leading to Mahakali caves. Following this BMC had clarified that the application for TDR was made by the builder, but BMC is scrutinizing the application.

In a letter written by BMC’s legal department to the municipal commissioner, dated November 11, 2020, requesting him to take the opinion of the senior counsel in the matter of offering this TDR, as a case is pending in the high court, the department has referred to the land as being affected by Mahakali caves.

top news
Dry run today to test systems
Dry run today to test systems
Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand his cabinet on Sunday
Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand his cabinet on Sunday
Ram temple construction to start on Jan 14, says trust official
Ram temple construction to start on Jan 14, says trust official
585 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in Delhi, vaccine dry run tomorrow
585 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in Delhi, vaccine dry run tomorrow
Rescuers in Kerala save elephant from well after 12-hour struggle
Rescuers in Kerala save elephant from well after 12-hour struggle
Minister hopeful of resolution, farmers to intensify protest
Minister hopeful of resolution, farmers to intensify protest
Pandemic blues: Man gets pay cut, son robs to pay school fees
Pandemic blues: Man gets pay cut, son robs to pay school fees
Covid update: Pan-India vaccine dry run today; Oxford vaccine use in India
Covid update: Pan-India vaccine dry run today; Oxford vaccine use in India
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In