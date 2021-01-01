Kirit Somaiya alleges TDR against Mahakali caves; Mumbai civic body refutes claims

mumbai

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 23:29 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Friday alleged that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has offered transferred development rights (TDR) to a Mumbai-based builder for 2,000-year-old heritage structure in Andheri, Mahakali caves. Municipal commissioner IS Chahal, however, refused the allegations and said they were incorrect and not true.

“We have clarified in a video press release dated December 12, 2020, earlier also that - No TDR against Mahakali caves has been granted or will be granted in future,” Chahal said.

Somaiya alleged on Friday that BMC had earlier in 2014, rejected the builder’s proposal requesting TDR and a court case regarding the matter is pending since. However, the civic body reopened the proposal in October, and decided to offer the TDR on December 24, without considering the ongoing high court case, Somaiya alleged on Friday.

Earlier on December 11, Somaiya had made similar allegations, that BMC was granting TDR to the same builder for an existing public road leading to Mahakali caves. Following this BMC had clarified that the application for TDR was made by the builder, but BMC is scrutinizing the application.

In a letter written by BMC’s legal department to the municipal commissioner, dated November 11, 2020, requesting him to take the opinion of the senior counsel in the matter of offering this TDR, as a case is pending in the high court, the department has referred to the land as being affected by Mahakali caves.