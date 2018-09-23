Kurla resident’s autorickshaw was Bappa’s ride for 10 days

Like many Mumbaiites, Kurla resident Satyavaan Geete, a rickshaw driver by profession, too, observes Ganesh Chaturthi in a unique way. For the past five years, Geete has been taking his Ganpati for a 10-day tour of the city in his rickshaw. From Thane to Borivli, Geete’s ‘Rickshaw Ganpati,’ has been to almost all the corners of the city.

“I cannot be home to celebrate the festival because of my work. So I thought if I bring Bappa inside my rickshaw, I would get to celebrate the festival. It would be a unique idea and He too would enjoy touring the city,” Geete said.

Just like the organisers of any Ganesh mandal, Geete too, religiously follows all the rituals. And like all the other idols, Geete’s Bappa is also immersed on the day of Ananth Chaturdashi.

Geete does not commute any passenger on these 10 days. “Bappa is my only passenger. I save enough from whatever I earn throughout the year to manage my budget during the festival,” Geete said.

Geete has made a replica of the ongoing Metro work for decorations to depict the development in the city.

When asked if his Bappa ever faced inconvenience due to potholes, Geete says, “I drive carefully when he is around.”

Geete’s Rickshaw Ganpati is gaining popularity among the masses.

Prakash Penkar, founding member, Kalyan Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mahamandal, said, “Geete takes the idol all around the city. It sends out a good message that problems cannot be a deterrent for a person’s devotion.”

