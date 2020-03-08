Labourer held for pushing co-worker to his death

mumbai

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 23:48 IST

A 24-year-old labourer was arrested on Saturday by the Kurar police for allegedly murdering his 28-year-old co-worker by pushing the latter into the lift’s duct from the fourth floor of an under-construction building in Malad (East) on Friday night. The incident occurred when the duo got into a fight when the victim flashed a torch on the accused.

According to the Kurar police, the arrested accused, identified as Abhiram Podh, used to carry out plastering work at the building site and is a native of Orissa. The deceased has been identified as Abhishek Chouhan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Chouhan and Podh worked together and lived at the construction site.

The incident occurred around 10pm on Friday at Sheetal Tapovan building in Pathanvadi, Malad (East). “Podh was seated on the fourth floor when Chouhan came upstairs. As it was dark, Chouhan was using a torch. He flashed the torchlight on Podh, which angered him. This led to a fist fight and Podh pushed Chouhan into the lift’s duct from the fourth floor,” said Babasaheb Salunke, senior inspector, Kurar police station.

Chouhan was rushed to a nearby hospital by co-workers but succumbed to his injuries. A post-mortem was conducted at a government hospital, which confirmed his death was a result of the fall. Based on the post-mortem report, a case of murder was registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Podh.

“Podh was produced before a magistrate court on Saturday and has been remanded in police custody for further probe,” said Salunke. Chouhan is survived by his wife and a daughter who live in their hometown in Uttar Pradesh.