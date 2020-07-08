e-paper
Lady cop helps destitute woman deliver baby in Mumbai

As heavy rains lashed the city in the early hours of Sunday, sub-inspector Priya Garud was on check post duty when she got a call about a destitute woman crying out for help near Metro cinema, an official said.

mumbai Updated: Jul 08, 2020 19:25 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Mumbai
At a time when the police and medical services are grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic, a woman police officer and her staff helped a 35-year-old destitute woman deliver her baby on the road side in south Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.
Garud, who is attached to the Azad Maidan police station, rushed to the spot with her staff and found that the woman, who is mentally challenged, was experiencing acute labour pains, he said.

When the personnel saw that the woman didn’t even have proper clothes, they went to a nearby house to borrow some clothes and bedsheets, the official said.

The policewoman then ran to the state-run hospital nearby, where the doctors asked her to get the patient to the hospital, he added.

By the time Garud returned to the spot, she found that the woman had already delivered the infant, the official said, adding that the personnel tried their best to keep the woman and the baby safe as they waited for an ambulance.

When the ambulance finally arrived after over an hour-long wait, the woman and her baby were shifted to Cama and Albles Hospital and both are doing well, the senior officer said.

