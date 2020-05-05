Lalbaughcha Raja mandal provides assistance through janta clinics

mumbai

Updated: May 05, 2020 18:07 IST

: One of the most visited Ganpati pandals in the city Lalbaugcharaja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal inaugurated a mobile clinic service on Monday, wherein volunteers from the mandal will be visiting Covid-19 affected areas along with officials from civic body to provide services there.

Balasaheb Kamble, president of Lalbaugcharaja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, said two doctors and a volunteer visited Ambewadi on Tuesday morning, and will be visiting a particular location at Currey Road in the evening.

“It is a BMC initiative, but we are providing volunteers to help with thermal scanning as well as counselling in Covid affected areas,” said Kamble.