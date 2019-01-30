Leopard locked in bathroom in Mumbai’s Palghar rescued, released in jungle

The Forest Department in Boisar rescued a leopard on Monday night which had entered the bathroom of an empty house at Dandi village in Satpati, Palghar.

Nilesh More, range forest officer (RFO), Boisar, said that the male leopard, around three-years-old, had entered the house in search of a prey. “The house where the leopard had entered was kept locked since the past four years as the owner, Vijay Tamore, stays in another residential complex in Satpati. A local resident, Hitendra Naik, 50, alerted people after he spotted the leopard entering the house. “On entering the house, I heard the leopard roaring and spotted him seated in the bathroom,” said Naik.

The Satpati coastal police and the forest department of Palghar were then informed about the leopard after which assistant police inspector (API) Jitendra Thakur went to the spot.

“We kept two cages in the bathroom. The leopard walked into one of the cages and was rescued. It seems that the leopard could be the same carnivore which was found loitering in the Tarapur atomic power station colony in Tarapur but we are still investigating the case,” said More.

On Tuesday morning, the leopard was released in an undisclosed jungle, away from the residential areas, said More.

