Leptospirosis, dengue claim two lives in first 15 days of September: BMC

Between September 1 and September 15, two persons in the city died owing to dengue and leptospirosis, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

A 46-year-old woman from Malad who had arrived from Uttar Pradesh succumbed to dengue on September 1. She had a history of fever and body ache, according to BMC records. The patient was initially admitted to a private hospital, but took discharge against medical advice. Following this, she took admission in a public hospital, where she died in two hours.

The BMC reported 2,322 cases of dengue during the same period and screened 3,295 people across the city for dengue-related symptoms. With sporadic rains in the city, doctors fear that dengue cases may increase as the breeding of mosquitoes may increase.

Dr Om Srivastava, a city-based disease specialist, said, people must avoid self-medication and visit a doctor if they have symptoms such as cold, cough and fever.

On September 6, a 37-year- old man from Andheri (West) died of leptospirosis. He had fever, body chills and body ache three days prior to this death. The patient was a chronic alcoholic, according to BMC data. “The patient had a history of walking through flooded water,” said a BMC official.

Leptospirosis is caused by bacteria found in the urine or excreta of infected animals such as rats, cattle and dogs. The infection spreads mainly during monsoon when humans with cuts or abrasions on their skin are exposed to flood water mixed with sewage or urine of these infected animals. The civic body provides preventive medicines called prophylaxis for the condition.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 05:09 IST