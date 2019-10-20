e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 20, 2019

Liquor shops in Mumbai can open at 6pm on results day: HC

mumbai Updated: Oct 20, 2019 00:16 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustantimes
         

The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday ruled that liquor shops in the city be allowed to open for business at 6pm on October 24, when votes cast for the Maharashtra Assembly elections will be counted.

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, however, refused to interfere with the Mumbai district collector’s October 4 order, directing closure of such shops on and one day before polling day, on October 21. Justice Bhuyan’s order on Friday came in view of section 135C of the Representation of the Peoples Act, 1951, which prohibits selling or distributing liquor on polling day. The reprieve came on a petition filed by the Maharashtra Wine Merchants Association, which moved the HC, challenging the order of the district collector, the licensing authority, who had directed owners to keep all liquor and toddy shops closed from 6pm onwards, on October 19; the entire day on October 20; till the voting process was completed on October 21; and the entire day on October 24, when votes will be counted.

The petitioners contended it was an arbitrary order and infringed on the fundamental right of shop owners, and would cause a huge loss to them.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 00:16 IST

top news
‘Don’t trust anyone’: Son of murdered Hindu outfit leader wants NIA probe
‘Don’t trust anyone’: Son of murdered Hindu outfit leader wants NIA probe
In blow to Boris Johnson, British MPs vote to delay Brexit deal decision
In blow to Boris Johnson, British MPs vote to delay Brexit deal decision
‘People would have hit the streets if...’: BJP leader on Kashmiri politicians
‘People would have hit the streets if...’: BJP leader on Kashmiri politicians
Twitter trolls SA batsman for criticising Indian food & hotels
Twitter trolls SA batsman for criticising Indian food & hotels
Hyena tries to attack leopard, the big cat avoids it with a leap. Watch
Hyena tries to attack leopard, the big cat avoids it with a leap. Watch
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee visits his university JNU
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee visits his university JNU
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: CCTV footage of 3 accused being detained in Surat
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: CCTV footage of 3 accused being detained in Surat
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News