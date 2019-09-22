Local trains to run between Panvel and Vasai soon?

mumbai

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:55 IST

The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) is exploring the possibility of operating local trains between Panvel and Vasai railway stations. Union railway minister Piyush Goyal discussed this during a review meeting held at the Sahyadri Guest House last month.

Currently, only Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains operate between Panvel and Vasai railway stations , and a few outstation trains halt at these stations. MEMU is a commuter rail system operated by the Indian Railways for semi-urban and rural areas.

MRVC is currently conducting a study to check the feasibility of operating local trains on the proposed route, as the Railways will have to undertake changes in the current system.

“In order to operate local trains between Panvel and Vasai, the signalling system will have to be altered. Levelling of platforms will also be required, as there is a gap on the platforms which is required for operating MEMU trains. The railway minister has asked us to study the changes required and check the feasibility of operating local trains,” said a senior MRVC official.

MRVC also has plans of constructing a third and fourth railway lines between Panvel and Vasai that was earlier placed under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) 3A and is planned to be used for the operation of local trains. However, the project did not receive sanction and was sent back for review by the railway ministry.

The MRVC has now proposed to include the plan to build the third and fourth railway lines between Panvel and Vasai in MUTP-4, which also includes an elevated corridor between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Panvel and an underground railway between CSMT and Thane railway stations. “The construction of a railway line on the route will also be studied and the project plan will be examined,” the MRVC official said.

The talks for construction of railway lines between Panvel-Vasai and Diva railway stations have been going on since 2012.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 23:55 IST