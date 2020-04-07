Lockdown: 172 people booked for attacking police, doctors

mumbai

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 21:23 IST

Police have lodged 52 cases and arrested 172 people for attacking police and doctors. They have also registered 113 cases for the foul posts leading to communal disharmony through social media. State home minister Anil Deshmukh said that the state government will take stern action against 50 people with the link of Tablighi Markaz, for not coming forward to report to the authorities.

Deshmukh said that maximum of the 1,400 people who had attended Tablighi Markaz event last month at Delhi, have been traced. “There are 50 to 60 such attendee have still not reported to the authorities despite of the repeated appeal. If they do not cooperate the authorities, we will take appropriate action against them,” he said.

The home minister said that the police have been directed to seize the two and four wheelers of the people who come out of their homes without any reason. He said that 4,000 such vehicles have been seized across the state. He said that that 172 people have been arrested in 52 cases in the state for attacking police and doctors.

The police have also registered 113 cases against the people for posting the messages spreading communal disharmony and wrong message during the challenging times amid Kovid-19 outbreak. Of them highest cases (15) are in Beed district followed by 11 in Pune, 9 in Mumbai.