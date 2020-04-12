Lockdown: Andheri society provides essentials to house help

mumbai

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 22:20 IST

Two societies in Andheri have implemented ways to not just ensure the safety and well-being of their housekeeping staff, but have also raised money to contribute towards the safety of the society at large.

At Prathamesh Residency in Andheri (West), the society members have jointly decided to not only pay salary to their maids and housekeeping staff but also to provide them with ration for a month.

“We all need to extend help to people around us. After holding a discussion with the society members, everyone readily agreed to contribute for their respective maids,” said Ruiee Kapoor, a resident of the society. She added that other than paying their house helps, society members, have also contributed money to collect safety gear for the health workers. “One of our society members has already donated 700 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to the BMC. The rest of us have collected over ₹45,000 to donate for the cause,” she added.

The Metropolis society in Four Bungalows, Andheri (W), has struck a deal with the farmers of a small village in Satara district to ensure that their yield doesn’t go waste, and at the same time, society members get all the vegetables they need without having to step out of the premises.

“We first contacted the local joint registrar’s office, to find out if any farmers in the state were willing to sell vegetables directly to the society members. Later, we sent a list of requirements to the point of contact in that village. We had the vegetables reach our doorstep the next day,” said Sudha Shenoy, a resident.