Log on to TMC portal, get all info on property tax

Thane residents can now get all the information and documents related to property tax on the new online citizen’s dashboard.

Inaugurated by the Thane Municipal Corporation on Saturday, the portal will be linked to the Digi Thane application, making it easy for residents to access it on their mobile phone.

Till now, residents were only able to pay property tax online without getting other details on the portal.

They can now download tax bills, property-related certificate, pay bills online, download the receipt and get alerts related to your property.

The official added that the portal has been designed to increase the happiness index of residents.

An official from tax department said, “Property holders in the city can register on this portal through their mobile number. They can view the details of their property and the property tax. They will also get details such as how much square feet area is the tax imposed and also get it checked with the flat area. They can download tax bills, get alerts of bills and changes of hike or decrease in the tax imposed. They will also and get a receipt of the tax paid.”

The corporation initiated the system of paying the property tax online two years ago.

The portal will also benefit the tax department. “Property tax is the prime source of income for the municipal corporation. We will get real-time information of those who have paid tax and those who have not. The tax recovery of each ward can be monitored at the level of the civic commissioner. We can conduct analysis and find solutions for problems of tax collection,” said the official.

All this can be monitored by the higher officials on their phone