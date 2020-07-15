e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Lonavala, Khandala stations to run on solar energy

Lonavala, Khandala stations to run on solar energy

mumbai Updated: Jul 15, 2020 00:33 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustantimes
         

In order to promote renewable energy, the Central Railway has installed solar panels, solar trees and water-coolers at Lonavala and Khandala railway station.

Solar panels have been installed on platform number two and three of Lonavala railway stations that produce 76 Kw power. Two solar trees have LED-integrated solar panels, the power is used to illuminate the garden area and the station premises of Lonavala railway station. A solar-powered water cooler has also been installed by the zonal railway.

“Lonavala and Khandala are most popular tourist spots. Lonavala station and its adjoining railway premises will completely run on clean and green energy.” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway.

Similarly, at Khandala railway station, a level crossing gate has been equipped with solar panels. Work of installation of solar panels is also on.

