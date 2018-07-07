Love triangle led to Navi Mumbai businessman’s murder, police arrest three

The Navi Mumbai crime branch have arrested three people 36 hours after a businessman was stabbed and shot dead in Kamothe on Wednesday night.

The crime branch arrested Anil Dere, 42, a farmer from Dere Vasti, Padli Aale in Parner taluka of Ahmednagar, and his friends Vasant Khandagle, 41, and Siddharth Khandagle, 30. Vasant and Siddharth are brothers, residing in Nilje , Dombivli (East). The murder was carried out on Dere’s behest because the victim, Shantaram Khutal, 35, had an affair with a woman, who Dere was previously involved with.

The arrests took place after police received a tip-off on Thursday about the two brothers, caught on CCTV camera, hiding in Nilje village. A team lead by police inspector, crime branch (central unit), Jagdish Kulkarni, arrested the two.

During interrogation, the duo revealed they had killed Khutal at Dere’s behest, following which police arrested Dere as well.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime), Tushar Doshi said, “The woman was married and had left her husband for Dere. The two were in a relationship for two years.”

Doshi added that four months ago, the woman came in contact with Khutal and left Dere. Khutal himself was a married man and his divorce proceedings were reportedly underway.

“Khutal and the woman stayed at Matoshree society in Kamothe, following which Dere began threatening Khutal.Dere has claimed during interrogation that the woman actually loved him, but accused Khutal of luring her with his money. Dere wanted to get her back at any cost.”

Police said Dere had sent Vasant a month ago to convince Khutal to leave the woman. But the duo had heated exchanges and threatened each other. Dere said he had learnt Khutal had threatened to kill him. Hence, he decided to kill Khutal first.

Doshi said, “Vasant and Siddharth claimed they committed the murder because they were friends with Dere. However, we are investigating if there was a financial angle to it.”

Police are investigating if tghe woman had any role in the crime.

“So far, we have not found her to be a part of the conspiracy. We are investigating the case further,” Doshi said.

On Wednesday, around 9.25pm Khutal was attacked by Vasant and Siddharth, while he was going back home after closing his shop.

