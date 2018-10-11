Low rainfall in Maharashtra hits Aurangabad, spells trouble for farmers

Of the total 1,355 villages in Marathwada’s Aurangabad district , 1,335 villages have been affected by water scarcity owing to deficit rainfall. It is one of the worst-hit districts in the state and this has also affected the crop productivity in the region.

The water supply for eight months will have to be planned, said officials. On Wednesday, chief minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday held a review meeting in the district and directed officials to work on mission mode to tackle the situation. Fadnavis is likely to visit drought-affected districts soon. He has already directed his council of ministers to visit the 201 affected tehsils and submit an assessment report.

“The district has received only 56% of the average rainfall. Almost half of villages in the district have received less than 50% rainfall. Considering this, we need to do planning for water supply. If dry spell continues in the district, then many of the villages will start facing shortage of drinking water,” Fadnavis said after the review meeting.

The chief minister also informed that the water scarcity has hit 85% crop productivity in the district. Of the 7.74 lakh hectares of land used for sowing during kharif season, 6.60 lakh hectares are affected by far. “Survey in the affected areas is going on and drought will be declared in the worst-hit areas by October 31,” he said.

Currently, 153 villages in the region are getting water supply from 160 tankers. Officials said this number will go up in the coming days.

