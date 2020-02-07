Lowest species count ever at Mumbai BirdRace

mumbai

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 00:08 IST

The 16th Mumbai BirdRace, which was held on Sunday, witnessed 192 species being counted – the lowest-ever since the event began in 2005 – with experts and organisers calling it an indicator of the degrading health of bird habitats across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

While the average species count at the BirdRace has been 240, the previous lowest was 215 in 2016.

The day long non-competitive event allows birders to assess whether there is a rise or decline in avian population. It is not a scientific exercise, but an attempt by enthusiasts to document different types of birds and assess the health of their habitat.

With close to 300 participants, nearly 60 teams covered different habitats across MMR – from Alibaug in the south to Vasai-Virar in the north; the foothills of Sahyadri hills in the east; and several national parks and wildlife sanctuaries – on Sunday.

While the Indian Blue Robbin, spotted for a third consecutive year from Matheran; the Black Eagle; Brown-breasted Flycatcher; and Wolly-necked Stork were some of the rare sightings this year, there were no sightings of vultures, quails, francolin and junglefowls – species that have been reported in earlier counts.

“With rampant and seemingly endless developmental expansion and habitat disturbance, bird observations this year showed the sorry state of affairs of MMR’s ecological health,” said Sunjoy Monga, ornithologist and naturalist writer who conceptualised the BirdRace. “Our actions are bringing about irreversible changes to ecological systems. As concerned citizens, we need to take corrective measures to stop toying with nature and protect changing landscapes.”

Monga cited the example of Talawe wetlands zone in Seawoods, Navi Mumbai, which is proposed to be reclaimed for a residential colony and a golf course. “There are absurd technicalities to prove that a bird-rich site of spectacular natural richness is not a wetland, and is fit to be converted into a golf course,” he said.

Habitat-wise observations reported 63 species per aquatic or marsh habitats, down from an average of 75. In forest habitats, the number of species fell to 52 from an average of 70-plus. “The average was around 100 species between 2005 and 2009,” said Monga.

For a second consecutive year, species count across grasslands and scrub patches was 42. “This is the most disturbed and threatened landscapes. The count was significantly lower than previous years (90 species observed on an average between 2005 and 2011),” said Monga.

Birders, too, expressed concern over the dwindling bird numbers. “Organisers and participants were still as enthusiastic as we were 16 years ago. But habitat degradation is happening at a rapid pace. We observed very low number of birds despite spending maximum time on field,” said Kunal Munsiff, an avian enthusiast.