Madhya Pradesh virus will not enter Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut

mumbai

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 23:43 IST

With the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh on the brink of collapse, Shiv Sena on Wednesday ruled out there could be a similar situation in Maharashtra. Sena is an ally of the Congress and NCP in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in state.

Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut expressed confidence that the three-party government in Maharashtra is “safe”. “Maharashtra’s power is different. One operation flopped 100 days ago. The Maha Vikas Aghadi did a bypass surgery and saved Maharashtra. The Madhya Pradesh virus will not enter Maharashtra. There is no cause for worry,” said Raut in a tweet.

He also taunted the BJP over its 80-hour government in the state, when Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as chief minister with help from NCP’s Ajit Pawar. “BJP tried to form government in Maharashtra but failed. No such operation will be successful here. Surgeons like us are sitting here in operation theatre. If anyone comes to do it, he himself will be operated upon,” Raut told ANI.

In Madhya Pradesh, the 15-month-old Congress government is staring at an uncertain future after 22 MLAs resigned on Tuesday. Congress leader and former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, too, resigned from the party and joined BJP.