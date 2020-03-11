e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Madhya Pradesh virus will not enter Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut

Madhya Pradesh virus will not enter Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut

mumbai Updated: Mar 11, 2020 23:43 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustantimes
         

With the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh on the brink of collapse, Shiv Sena on Wednesday ruled out there could be a similar situation in Maharashtra. Sena is an ally of the Congress and NCP in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in state.

Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut expressed confidence that the three-party government in Maharashtra is “safe”. “Maharashtra’s power is different. One operation flopped 100 days ago. The Maha Vikas Aghadi did a bypass surgery and saved Maharashtra. The Madhya Pradesh virus will not enter Maharashtra. There is no cause for worry,” said Raut in a tweet.

He also taunted the BJP over its 80-hour government in the state, when Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as chief minister with help from NCP’s Ajit Pawar. “BJP tried to form government in Maharashtra but failed. No such operation will be successful here. Surgeons like us are sitting here in operation theatre. If anyone comes to do it, he himself will be operated upon,” Raut told ANI.

In Madhya Pradesh, the 15-month-old Congress government is staring at an uncertain future after 22 MLAs resigned on Tuesday. Congress leader and former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, too, resigned from the party and joined BJP.

top news
Madhya Pradesh govt teeters on brink, Cong to send more firefighters to Bengaluru
Madhya Pradesh govt teeters on brink, Cong to send more firefighters to Bengaluru
India suspends most visas for foreigners to prevent coronavirus spread
India suspends most visas for foreigners to prevent coronavirus spread
‘Deeply concerned’: WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a pandemic
‘Deeply concerned’: WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a pandemic
Expect to catch IB staffer Ankit Sharma killers from crowd-sourced video: Amit Shah
Expect to catch IB staffer Ankit Sharma killers from crowd-sourced video: Amit Shah
Two test positive for coronavirus in prelim test in Mumbai
Two test positive for coronavirus in prelim test in Mumbai
10 things Amit Shah said on Delhi communal riots in Lok Sabha
10 things Amit Shah said on Delhi communal riots in Lok Sabha
Uncertainty over IPL thickens after govt issues fresh visa guidelines
Uncertainty over IPL thickens after govt issues fresh visa guidelines
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyJyotiraditya Scindia in BJPFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news