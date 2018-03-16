Maha cannot tell us what fees to charge: Private medical colleges

A week after the state Fee Regulating Authority (FRA) asked private medical institutes to charge the same fees for

seats under the various quotas, the institutes have asked the state government to direct FRA to roll back the circular.

In a meeting between a representative group for private medical institutes and the minister of state medical education, the institutes have asked the state government to allow colleges to charge five times the regular fees to NRI students. The final decision will be taken by the state today.

“The FRA is a quasi-judicial body that looks into the fee structure and ensures that institutes don’t indulge in profiteering. They cannot decide the fee structure,” said Kamal Kishore Kadam, president, Association of Management of Unaided Private Medical and Dental Colleges (AMUPMDC).

An FRA member said they discovered that colleges were charging three times the fees fixed by the state authority for the 35% seats reserved for allotment in management quota and almost five times the regular fees for 15% seats that can be allotted to non-resident Indian (NRI) students, despite uniform fees diktat by the FRA.

To prevent charitable trusts from profiteering, the FRA follows and decides fee structure by considering the expenses incurred by colleges.

“We decide the fees for 100% students. We met college authorities twice and told them that they can’t have different fees for different categories,” said the FRA member.

He added the authority plans to cut down the fees for academic years 2019-20 to make up for additional fees charged by colleges for management and NRI quota during the current academic year.

“The extra fees charged by colleges will be considered an income. This amount will be subtracted from the

colleges’ expenditure to decide fees for students,” added the official.

Kadam said for time being, private medical institutes are planning not to move court against the FRA order and would be seeking clarity from the state.