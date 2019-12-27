e-paper
Maha Congress to launch rally on party’s foundation day

mumbai Updated: Dec 27, 2019 00:52 IST
Shrinivas Deshpande
Shrinivas Deshpande
The state Congress has organised a ‘Save Bharat-Save Constitution’ flag march on December 28, on the occasion of the party’s foundation day.

The march will commence from Tejpal Hall auditorium near August Kranti Maidan, Tardeo – where the Indian National Congress was established in 1885 – and will culminate at Girgaum Chowpatty near the statue of Lokmanya Tilak.

State Congress has appealed to all secular organisations, party workers and citizens to participate in the flag march in large numbers.

“By passing unconstitutional laws such as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has brought back the ‘divide and rule’ policy used by the British. So, we have to again start an independence movement against the BJP regime,” said state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat.

“The central government has attacked the basic tenets of the constitution – freedom of speech, brotherhood and democracy. It is trying to supress the voice of the common man. To raise voice against all of these, the Congress party has organised a flag march to mark the party’s foundation day,” he added.

On December 28, 1885, the Congress was founded in Mumbai in a meeting called by Alan Hume, a member of the erstwhile Imperial Civil Service.

