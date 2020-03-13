Maha measures to curb spread of coronavirus

mumbai

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 00:35 IST

With the number of citizens testing positive for coronavirus touching 13, Maharashtra stepped up measures to prevent the spread of the epidemic in the state.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday asked the district administrations to cancel all government programmes and not allow gathering of people for political and religious events. As 10 of the 12 affected persons got infected on a foreign trip, the state government will now ask tour operators not to accept new bookings for tours. The government has also asked municipal commissioners of Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur to ensure that all travellers coming from seven most-affected countries undergo compulsory quarantine. “We have asked the civic chiefs to prepare a quarantine plan immediately,” said Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope.

Thackeray also urged people not to start queuing up at government hospitals out of fear after new cases coronavirus were found. Instead, take more precautions, he appealed. The government will also seek details of tourists travelling abroad at present and by when they are returning. “The chief minister has directed to cancel all government programmes, initiatives and processions till next order. He has directed the district administration to quarantine all those who travelled to seven countries — China, Iran, Italy, South Korea, Spain and Germany — after February 15 and will return starting Friday for 14 days. Those who have already returned from these seven countries will be asked to stay quarantined at home as a precaution,” said a senior official.

The directives were issued by Thackeray in a video conference along with all divisional commissioners, district collectors, municipal commissioners and chief executive officer of zilla parishads on Thursday.

The state has also sought guidance from the Union health ministry after finding positive cases of coronavirus with no symptoms. “We want to know why is this happening,” said a senior health official.

Chief secretary Ajoy Mehta directed the state administration to form teams to gather information of all those who came in contact of the people who tested positive for coronavirus.

The administration have also been directed to prepare a standard operating procedure for each village to deal with the outbreak.

They have also been asked to request the temple trust to cancel religious programmes and processions for the next 15-20 days.

Considering the large number of FAQs (frequently asked questions) being received by the administration, the chief minister has directed the authorities to prepare a daily list and reply to them with medically correct answers.

Meanwhile, former chief minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan in the state Assembly urged the state government to intervene to bring back students stranded in Rome in

Italy.

BJP legislator Atul Bhatkhalkar said there were a few citizens from his constituency who are stranded in Iran.

The budget session of Maharashtra Legislature will end on Saturday as all parties agreed to curtail the session so that the administration can devote more time to handle the situation.

The resolution moved by parliamentary affairs minister Anil Parab to end the session on March 14 was passed in both the Houses unanimously.