Maha polls: Booth preps on: facilities for elderly and sensitive spots

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 23:54 IST

Taking note of the problems caused to senior citizens along with the differently abled during voting for the Lok Sabha polls, 1,506 of the 1,973 polling booths in the western and eastern suburbs have been shifted to the ground floor. Lifts have been made available at the remaining 467 booths.

Also, additional 100 auxiliary polling stations will be set up in suburban constituencies that saw high voting percentage during the general elections.

There are around 26 Assembly constituencies in the suburbs, while the remaining 10 are in the island city. The city has 72,26,826 voters and 7,397 polling booths. In 2014, there were 77,42,480 voters and 7,281 polling stations.

Milind Borikar, suburban collector, on Friday said there are more than 72 lakh voters in the eastern and western suburbs, for whom 7,000 polling stations have been set up.

“There are no sensitive polling stations in the suburban area. Also, we have not deleted any names suo motu, but only after applications,” said Borikar.

According to the data, names of 13,000 voters were deleted in the suburbs since the Lok Sabha polls.

The 2014 Assembly polls saw a voting percentage of 50.16% in the suburbs, while in this year’s Lok Sabha polls, it was around 56.23%.

Meanwhile, action on 5,114 posters and flags has been undertaken since September 21, when the code of conduct came into force.

The flying squad of the Thane district election commission intercepted a four-wheeler carrying ₹10 lakh in cash from Bhiwandi to Thane city.

The driver was unable to provide any proof or documents for the cash he was carrying. The money was seized by the Bhiwandi east returning officer’s office.

