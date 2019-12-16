e-paper
Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Maha set to get portal to combat cybercrimes

mumbai Updated: Dec 16, 2019 00:26 IST
Jayprakash S. Naidu
Jayprakash S. Naidu
In a bid to curb cybercrimes in the state, the Maharashtra cyber department is set to launch a portal consisting advisories on trending cybercrimes as well as guidance on how to take precaution against malwares.

Brijesh Singh, special inspector general, Maharashtra cyber department, said, “With the new portal, the department aims to make citizens aware of cybercrimes and educate them to safeguard themselves.”

Dr Balsing Rajput, superintendent, Maharashtra cyber department, said the police would take help from experts to collate advisories. “We are trying to make the portal operational in a month. Once operational, it will help our officers to investigate the cases better and ensure that private companies take appropriate measures to safeguard their systems,” he said.

The portal will be divided into three sections. The first one, consisting all the updated advisories regarding cybercrimes, could be accessed without logging in.

For the other two sections, users would have to log in to get any information.

In the second section, private companies will get detailed information on how their systems can be compromised due to malware or virus, as well as how they can fight such attacks.

The third section will be created for police officers, who will get directions on how to investigate the different types of cybercrimes.

