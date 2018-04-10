Maharashtra and Mumbai Congress leaders observe one day fast for communal harmony

Following the diktat by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, party leaders observed a day-long fast across the state to promote communal and inter-caste harmony in the country. Key Congress leaders including former chief ministers and ministers led the day-long protest against the incumbent Modi government’s ‘divisive politics’ in their respective districts.

The fast was observed against the alleged treatment of Dalits and minorities under BJP’s rule. State party chief Ashok Chavan led it in Parbhani, while Sushilkumar Shinde participated in Solapur and the leader of opposition in legislative assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil in Nashik. Other party leaders – Manikrao Thakre, Vasant Purke, Shivajirao Modghe and Harshavardhan Patil participated in the day-long fast in their respective districts.

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam led the protest in Mumbai. “BJP has been fuelling communal violence in the society across the country for political benefits. The atrocities against the SC/ST community and Dalits has increased tremendously in the BJP rule,” he said.

Chavan said that the BJP is spreading animosity for political gains. “We will fight the violence and bring back communal harmony in the society,” Chavan said. He later tweeted, “The secular social fabric of our country is under grave threat due to the policies of present Modi government. We at @INC Maharashtra stand committed to cherish peace and harmony in India.”